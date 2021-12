Сколько Оливейра заработал за победу в титульном бою против Порье на UFC 269

#UFC269 was so good we had to give out 𝑺𝑰𝑿 POTN bonuses 🤑 Congrats to Bruno Silva, @BamBamTuivasa, @SugaSeanMMA, @KaiKaraFrance, @VenezuelanVixen & @CharlesDoBronxs! [ B2YB @P3Protein ] https://t.co/rkAOKX1Uwk