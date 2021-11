На стадионе «Ливерпуля» висит сакральная табличка This Is Anfield: Джеррард считал себя недостойным ее, а Клопп запрещает трогать новичкам

Robbie Fowler: "It's there to remind the opposition who they're playing against, not to remind you who you're playing for" 🙌🙌🙌 @WarringtonRLFC & @leedsrhinos PDRL teams touch the legendary This is Anfield sign as they head onto the pitch at Dacia #MagicWeekend https://t.co/LbKSaATIvs