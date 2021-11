«Милан» вытащил 30-летний дебютант Лиги чемпионов. Он возил холодильники и пробивался из любительского футбола

Junior Messias ⁣🚴‍♀️ Delivery driver & amateur football player. (25 years old)⁣ ⁣ 🅱️ Official Serie B debut (28 years old)⁣ ⁣ 🅰️ Official Serie A debut (29 years old)⁣ ⁣ 🤩 Champions League debut & 87th minute winner (30 years old) ⁣ It’s never too late, guys. 😉 https://t.co/cLChN7GGhb